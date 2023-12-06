Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy M14 5G

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has launched the newest addition of the 'Monster' series, Galaxy M14 5G, allowing users to harness fast internet speeds in numerous aspects of life.
Featuring a 50MP triple camera, a 6,000mAh battery, a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, and a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, the device has been designed to provide the ultimate experience to the users.
The smartphone is available at BDT 31,999 and customers can enjoy EMI (equated monthly installment) options with selected banks starting from BDT 5,333, says a press release.
Galaxy M14 5G sports a 50MP triple camera with an f/1.8 that will enable low-light photography with fantastic clarity and snap brilliant pictures. The device also comes with a 13MP selfie lens.
The robust 6,000mAh battery would provide up to 25 hours of video playback and ensure Galaxy M14 5G stays powered throughout the day.
Now, fans can conveniently use their smartphone without worrying about low battery lifespan, even when they are using it for the entire day. Moreover, the 25W fast charging would recharge the device quickly.
The 5nm Exynos 1330 processor offers superior performance, ensuring seamless multi-tasking capability. The chipset provides immersive 3D graphics for a heightened gaming experience, making Galaxy M14 5G the ideal smartphone for gamers.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sonagazi 75MW solar power plant to start generation soon
Mercantile Bank donates Tk1.6cr to BAU for boosting research
TCB stars commodity selling for December today
BGMEA forms board to conduct election for 2024-26 term
FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries
Nagad top VAT depositor for consecutive years
Stocks gain further as anti-govt parties halt blockade for a day
Gold price hits record high in int'l market on Monday


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft