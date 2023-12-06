Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung Bangladesh has launched the newest addition of the 'Monster' series, Galaxy M14 5G, allowing users to harness fast internet speeds in numerous aspects of life.Featuring a 50MP triple camera, a 6,000mAh battery, a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, and a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, the device has been designed to provide the ultimate experience to the users.The smartphone is available at BDT 31,999 and customers can enjoy EMI (equated monthly installment) options with selected banks starting from BDT 5,333, says a press release.Galaxy M14 5G sports a 50MP triple camera with an f/1.8 that will enable low-light photography with fantastic clarity and snap brilliant pictures. The device also comes with a 13MP selfie lens.The robust 6,000mAh battery would provide up to 25 hours of video playback and ensure Galaxy M14 5G stays powered throughout the day.Now, fans can conveniently use their smartphone without worrying about low battery lifespan, even when they are using it for the entire day. Moreover, the 25W fast charging would recharge the device quickly.The 5nm Exynos 1330 processor offers superior performance, ensuring seamless multi-tasking capability. The chipset provides immersive 3D graphics for a heightened gaming experience, making Galaxy M14 5G the ideal smartphone for gamers.