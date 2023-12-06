BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses novel Nishiddho Loban

The BRAC Bank Reading Café recently convened to discuss the nuances and depths of Syed Shamsul Haq's novel, 'Nishiddho Loban', a work that uniquely portrays Bangladesh's liberation war.





The session on November 29, 2023 focused on the novel's central character, Bilkis, whose journey from an ordinary woman to a valiant freedom fighter encapsulates the era's spirit, says a press release.







The participants engaged in a lively analysis of Bilkis' character development, exploring how circumstances transformed her into a hero of the story. Her evolution into a freedom fighter was discussed as a symbol of resilience and strength, mirroring the broader struggle for independence in Bangladesh.

A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to unravelling the meaning behind the enigmatic title 'NishiddhoLoban'. The group delved into the layers of symbolism and historical context that Haq weaved throughout the narrative.





The atmosphere of fear that permeates the novel is another key topic of conversation. Participants identified and discussed the historical elements embedded in the story, enhancing their understanding of the era's history.





One of the session's highlights was imagining a different conclusion of the novel, pondering alternative endings. This discussion underscored the novel's depth and the participants' engagement with the text.





Looking ahead, the BRAC Bank Reading Café members announced that in December 2023, they will delve into 'Banialulu', a collection of science fiction stories by Shibabrata Barman. This marks a continued commitment to exploring diverse literary genres and authors.





The BRAC Bank Reading Café fosters a culture of reading and intellectual discussion among its members. It serves as a platform for exploring a variety of literary works, encouraging thoughtful dialogue, and enhancing the appreciation of literature.