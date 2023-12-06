Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses novel Nishiddho Loban

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses novel Nishiddho Loban

BRAC Bank Reading Café discusses novel Nishiddho Loban

The BRAC Bank Reading Café recently convened to discuss the nuances and depths of Syed Shamsul Haq's novel, 'Nishiddho Loban', a work that uniquely portrays Bangladesh's liberation war.

The session on November 29, 2023 focused on the novel's central character, Bilkis, whose journey from an ordinary woman to a valiant freedom fighter encapsulates the era's spirit, says a press release.

The participants engaged in a lively analysis of Bilkis' character development, exploring how circumstances transformed her into a hero of the story. Her evolution into a freedom fighter was discussed as a symbol of resilience and strength, mirroring the broader struggle for independence in Bangladesh.
A significant portion of the discussion was dedicated to unravelling the meaning behind the enigmatic title 'NishiddhoLoban'. The group delved into the layers of symbolism and historical context that Haq weaved throughout the narrative.

The atmosphere of fear that permeates the novel is another key topic of conversation. Participants identified and discussed the historical elements embedded in the story, enhancing their understanding of the era's history.

 One of the session's highlights was imagining a different conclusion of the novel, pondering alternative endings. This discussion underscored the novel's depth and the participants' engagement with the text.

Looking ahead, the BRAC Bank Reading Café members announced that in December 2023, they will delve into 'Banialulu', a collection of science fiction stories by Shibabrata Barman. This marks a continued commitment to exploring diverse literary genres and authors.

 The BRAC Bank Reading Café fosters a culture of reading and intellectual discussion among its members. It serves as a platform for exploring a variety of literary works, encouraging thoughtful dialogue, and enhancing the appreciation of literature.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sonagazi 75MW solar power plant to start generation soon
Mercantile Bank donates Tk1.6cr to BAU for boosting research
TCB stars commodity selling for December today
BGMEA forms board to conduct election for 2024-26 term
FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries
Nagad top VAT depositor for consecutive years
Stocks gain further as anti-govt parties halt blockade for a day
Gold price hits record high in int'l market on Monday


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft