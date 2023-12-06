Meghna Bank signs MoU with Ship International Hospital

Video
Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Meghna Bank PLC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ship International Hospital in an official signing ceremony held at Meghna Bank's Head Office in Gulshan-01, Dhaka.

Ship International Hospital, a multi-specialized private hospital, has been working under Japanese management since the beginning while maintaining efficiency and international quality in healthcare, says a press release.

Under this agreement, all Meghna Bank cardholders and employees will enjoy special discount facilities throughout the year on registration, doctor consultation, IPD bed service, laboratory, radiology and imaging services while receiving cost-effective healthcare services and treatment provided by Ship International Hospital located at Turag, Dhaka.

Md Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury of Meghna Bank PLC and Hiroshi Kumuazaki, Director of Hospital Operation and Quality at Ship International Hospital signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
The event was also attended by Zishan Ahammad, Vice President and Head of Cards from Meghna Bank PLC and Md Touhidul Islam, Deputy Manager (Business Development) from Ship International Hospital along with other high officials from both the organisations.




