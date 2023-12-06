Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CEOs to foster job opportunities for disabled people

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

CEOs to foster job opportunities for disabled people

CEOs to foster job opportunities for disabled people

To commemorate the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) and the CSR Centre, in collaboration with UN-Habitat,     organized the CEO Forum titled "Build the Nation through Accessible and Inclusive Employment Opportunities" at the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Office, Police Plaza Concord on Monday.

The event aimed to catalyze dialogue among corporate leaders to create an enabling environment for persons with disabilities and drive positive change towards a more inclusive society.

The CEO Forum, a testament to the commitment to the principle of "leave no one behind," focused on making companies welcoming to all through the accessibility of different types of infrastructure within society at large.

Distinguished attendees included Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints; Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, Trustee of BBDN; Dr. Md. Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation; Shamarukh Fakhruddin, Director of Urmi Group; Tahsinah Ahmed,     Executive Director of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC); Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager at Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts - Marriott International; Karin Jongman, Hotel Manager at Le Meridien Dhaka; Samia Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of MTB Foundation; Tushar Tripathi, CEO of Envoy Textiles; Sohel Tanvir Khan, Business Director of ACI Logistics Ltd (Shwapno); Akik Ahmed, Manager Green Delta Insurance Limited, according to a media release.

The Forum served as a platform to harness the collective wisdom, expertise and commitment of CEOs and industry leaders towards creating a more inclusive society in Bangladesh. Murteza Khan, CEO of BBDN, welcomed the audience with his remarks and emphasized the objective of the event which was to focus on the relationship between employment and the accessibility of infrastructure. Dr. Priyanka Kochhar presented the keynote on SDGs and the role of the private sector in creating accessible employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, in the context of developing sustainable cities. Shahamin Zaman, CEO of CSR Centre, in her vote of thanks, emphasized that only private and public partnership can achieve the most desirable SDGs.
In a noteworthy development, the discussants stressed the importance of government support and legislative enforcement in creating more accessible housing, WASH facilities and transportation systems to support persons with disabilities,thereby enabling increased     access to meaningful opportunities and greater social participation. In addition, development partners that are funding large infrastructure projects can leverage their influence to compel the government to ensure the projects undertaken include universal design principles that address the accessibility requirements for persons with disabilities - best exemplified by the Dhaka Metro Rail, which has been established as an accessible mode of transportation. In addition, while employers shared their good practices in different sectors related to disability inclusion in the workplace, from a sustainability and scalability perspective, it was emphasized that the infrastructural enablers are necessary to maintain and drive the required changes in the long run.

The collaborative efforts of BBDN, CSR Centre and UN-Habitat underscore a commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable future for all citizens of Bangladesh. As these initiatives gain momentum, it is expected that they will serve as a catalyst for positive change, inspiring other sectors and public departments to embrace inclusivity as a core tenet of their development agendas.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sonagazi 75MW solar power plant to start generation soon
Mercantile Bank donates Tk1.6cr to BAU for boosting research
TCB stars commodity selling for December today
BGMEA forms board to conduct election for 2024-26 term
FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries
Nagad top VAT depositor for consecutive years
Stocks gain further as anti-govt parties halt blockade for a day
Gold price hits record high in int'l market on Monday


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft