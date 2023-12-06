ShareTrip adds features to minimise travel hassles

Adding further to the globetrotters' delight, popular travel-tech solution ShareTrip has just unveiled their new set of additions to the platform. The cutting-edge travel features include Travel e-SIM, SmartDelay, Flight Alerts and Flight Compensation - all ensuring a better travel experience for ShareTrip users.ShareTrip has introduced Travel eSIM to enable seamless connectivity across the world for travellers throughout their journeys. Users can install their eSIMs any time before the trip. The service will be exclusively catered according to their destinations and only within the service period, says a press release.SmartDelay is another new ShareTrip service that offers complimentary lounge access to travellers in the event of a flight delay exceeding 2 hours. Users registering their flights at least 6 hours before the scheduled departure will become eligible for the service and will receive a LoungeKey� voucher. LoungeKey� provides access to a network of over 13 hundred airport lounges worldwide.To help travellers align themselves with the flight schedules, ShareTrip's new Flight Alert feature is here to send notifications to passengers via email and SMS. Tracking notifications are activated 24 hours before the departure time, offering travellers better peace of mind through early alerts.In any case, flights being cancelled, delayed, or overbooked, ShareTrip users can also utilise the Flight Compensation feature, and claim for their compensation of up to 600 Euros. Users can also receive up to 1250 Euros for luggage issues (destruction, loss, damage, delay), and up to 5400 Euros for extra expenses caused by flight disruptions.