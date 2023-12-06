Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShareTrip adds features to minimise travel hassles

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Adding further to the globetrotters' delight, popular travel-tech solution ShareTrip has just unveiled their new set of additions to the platform. The cutting-edge travel features include Travel e-SIM, SmartDelay, Flight Alerts and Flight Compensation - all ensuring a better travel experience for ShareTrip users.
ShareTrip has introduced Travel eSIM to enable seamless connectivity across the world for travellers throughout their journeys. Users can install their eSIMs any time before the trip. The service will be exclusively catered according to their destinations and only within the service period, says a press release.
SmartDelay is another new ShareTrip service that offers complimentary lounge access to travellers in the event of a flight delay exceeding 2 hours. Users registering their flights at least 6 hours before the scheduled departure will become eligible for the service and will receive a LoungeKey� voucher. LoungeKey� provides access to a network of over 13 hundred airport lounges worldwide.
To help travellers align themselves with the flight schedules, ShareTrip's new Flight Alert feature is here to send notifications to passengers via email and SMS. Tracking notifications are activated 24 hours before the departure time, offering travellers better peace of mind through early alerts.
In any case, flights being cancelled, delayed, or overbooked, ShareTrip users can also utilise the Flight Compensation feature, and claim for their compensation of up to 600 Euros. Users can also receive up to 1250 Euros for luggage issues (destruction, loss, damage, delay), and up to 5400 Euros for extra expenses caused by flight disruptions.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sonagazi 75MW solar power plant to start generation soon
Mercantile Bank donates Tk1.6cr to BAU for boosting research
TCB stars commodity selling for December today
BGMEA forms board to conduct election for 2024-26 term
FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries
Nagad top VAT depositor for consecutive years
Stocks gain further as anti-govt parties halt blockade for a day
Gold price hits record high in int'l market on Monday


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft