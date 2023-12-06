Banglalink crowns winners of 7th Banglalink Ennovators Banglalink, a leading innovative digital service provider, has crowned the winners of the 7th edition of Banglalink Ennovators, the largest digital ideation competition in the country.





The competition, which started in October this year, aimed to unleash the creativity and innovation of the young generation in the digital domain using artificial intelligence (AI), says a press release.





The competition received an overwhelming response of more than 35,000 contestants from 153 universities registering for the challenge from across the country. After a primary screening test, the selected contestants were given various opportunities to enhance their skills through boot camps, grooming sessions, workshops, and structured learning environments.





They also received mentorship and guidance from Banglalink's senior officials and experts from different fields. Banglalink has identified the top five teams, after a series of workshops and rigorous evaluation. The top five teams presented their innovative digital solutions for real-life problems to experienced judges at the grand finale in the capital on Monday.





Kaan Terzio?lu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON, the parent company of Banglalink, has handed over the trophy to the winners along with Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Sami Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited, and Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink.

The champion team is On The Edge, while the first runner-up and the second runner-up are Team Rocket and 4 of a Kind, respectively. The champion team won an exciting opportunity to visit VEON in Dubai, UAE, on a fully sponsored trip. The top three teams will also be getting fastracked to the Assessment Centre of Banglalink's flagship Strategic Assistant Program, which provides all the essential knowledge to become future managers.





Moreover, the top five teams secured priority admission to Banglalink's Internship Program, which offers first-hand corporate experiences to young professionals. The prizes don't stop here - the top 40 participants are getting fast-tracked into Banglalink's Campus Ambassador Program, representing the company at their respective Universities.





Furthermore, Banglalink also launched its new motto - "Lead the future" at the event, representing a refreshed Employee Value Proposition that reflects the exemplary vision and the people of Banglalink reaching greater heights each day.





Kaan Terzio?lu, Group CEO of VEON, said, "I was amazed by the talent and potential of the young innovators in Bangladesh who are leading the digital transformation of their country. The Ennovators 7.0 finale was a showcase of brilliant ideas and solutions that can make a positive impact on society. I am proud of Banglalink for creating such a platform and supporting the digital journey of Bangladesh. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to advancing the digital progress of the country."





Monzula Morshed, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Banglalink, said, "This competition demonstrates Banglalink's vision to empower the young generation of Bangladesh with digital skills and opportunities. Large corporations should provide opportunities to our youth so they can thrive and lead our nation towards the future. I am impressed by the creativity and innovation of the contestants, who have used artificial intelligence to create solutions that transcend boundaries and redefine what is possible."