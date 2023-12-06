Video
Home Business

Indian businessman Gautam Adani now 16th richest globally

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Dec 5: Indian businessman Gautam Adani has climbed up the ranks tobecome the 16th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In just a week, Adani's ranking rose three places, thanks to a remarkable 30% increase in his wealth amounting to over $4.41 billion.
Currently, Adani's net worth stands at $70.2 billion. However, compared to the peak in January, after which he faced a setback due to the Hindenburg report, his wealth is still down by $50.3 billion, according to an ET report.
Among Indians on the list, Adani is the second richest, with Mukesh Ambani taking the lead. Ambani holds the 13th spot with an estimated net worth of $90.4 billion, having seen an increase of over $3.33 billion in 2023.
Adani Group stocks have been climbing steadily following the recent election victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in key state elections, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The combined market capitalization of Adani Group stocks surpassed Rs 12 lakh crore on Tuesday.
This milestone marks a significant recovery for the Adani Group, as their shares had plummeted earlier this year following allegations of financial wrongdoing and stock manipulation by American short-seller Hindenburg Research. In just two sessions, Adani Enterprises shares alone have gained approximately 18%. On Tuesday, the stock experienced a temporary trading halt after surging 10%.
It is worth noting that Adani's ranking had dropped below 25 within a month of the Hindenburg report, despite starting the year as the third richest person globally.
The recent rally in Adani stocks was triggered by the Supreme Court's observation that it had no reason to doubt the investigation conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) against the conglomerate. The court reserved its order on petitions in the Adani-Hindenburg row after concluding the hearing on Friday.
The Chief Justice-led bench also questioned SEBI about its future plans to protect investors from market volatility and short-selling. The court emphasized that it would not be right for it to establish a special investigation team (SIT) without sufficient evidence.    �Times of India



