Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China's electric bus revolution glides on

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

SHENZHEN, Dec 5: On a rainy afternoon in Shenzhen, damp passengers jostle their way onto the megacity's buses, the quiet foot soldiers of an electric revolution for coal-guzzling China's public transport network.
Shenzhen ditched diesel buses and went fully electric in 2017 -- a world first -- with its taxi fleet not far behind.
Other Chinese cities have since followed suit, with many aiming to fully switch their systems before 2025.
"Electrification is one of the most important strategies" for reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with bus decarbonisation representing around five percent of cumulative emissions reductions in transport.
But so far China is an outlier, accounting for over 90 percent of the world's electric buses and trucks in 2021, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). "It didn't happen in a night," EV specialist Elliot Richards told AFP. "It was many years of planning and huge amounts of infrastructure work. But it's made such a huge difference in terms of global awareness."
Wrangling over the path to a net-zero future will be at the heart of the United Nations' upcoming COP28 climate summit in oil-producer Dubai, which begins in late November. So far though, budget and planning constraints, a lack of knowledge and the difficulty of rejigging infrastructure in older cities have prevented others from replicating China's experience, Richards said.
At a Shenzhen bus depot, driver Ou Zhenjian told AFP he had been ferrying passengers around the city for 18 years and saw a "big difference" with the shift to electric.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sonagazi 75MW solar power plant to start generation soon
Mercantile Bank donates Tk1.6cr to BAU for boosting research
TCB stars commodity selling for December today
BGMEA forms board to conduct election for 2024-26 term
FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries
Nagad top VAT depositor for consecutive years
Stocks gain further as anti-govt parties halt blockade for a day
Gold price hits record high in int'l market on Monday


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft