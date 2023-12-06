China's electric bus revolution glides on

SHENZHEN, Dec 5: On a rainy afternoon in Shenzhen, damp passengers jostle their way onto the megacity's buses, the quiet foot soldiers of an electric revolution for coal-guzzling China's public transport network.Shenzhen ditched diesel buses and went fully electric in 2017 -- a world first -- with its taxi fleet not far behind.Other Chinese cities have since followed suit, with many aiming to fully switch their systems before 2025."Electrification is one of the most important strategies" for reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), with bus decarbonisation representing around five percent of cumulative emissions reductions in transport.But so far China is an outlier, accounting for over 90 percent of the world's electric buses and trucks in 2021, according to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). "It didn't happen in a night," EV specialist Elliot Richards told AFP. "It was many years of planning and huge amounts of infrastructure work. But it's made such a huge difference in terms of global awareness."Wrangling over the path to a net-zero future will be at the heart of the United Nations' upcoming COP28 climate summit in oil-producer Dubai, which begins in late November. So far though, budget and planning constraints, a lack of knowledge and the difficulty of rejigging infrastructure in older cities have prevented others from replicating China's experience, Richards said.At a Shenzhen bus depot, driver Ou Zhenjian told AFP he had been ferrying passengers around the city for 18 years and saw a "big difference" with the shift to electric. �AFP