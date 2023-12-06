Standard Bank holds training on best practices in int'l trade Shariah based Standard Bank Learning Center recently organized a day-long training on "Best Practices in International Trade", says a press release. Presided over by Md Siddiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and COO of the Bank; Officials of Foreign Trade Department of AD branches of the bank participated in the programme.





Masuma Akter Happy and Mohammad Arafat Ali, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank; conducted important sessions on regulatory and operational issues of Import- Export Financing. Among others, Md Ali Reza FCMA,CIPA, acting Company Secretary; Syed Mosnoon Ali, In-charge of Standard Bank Learning Center and Md Hasibul Hasan, acting Head of International Division were also present on the occasion.