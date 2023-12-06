DG Food issues new tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

The Directorate General Food under the Food Ministry has issued another international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, traders said.The deadline for submission of price offers is Dec. 19, they said. Bangladesh previously issued a tender for 50,000 tons of wheat closing on Dec. 12.Price offers in both tenders are sought on CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) liner out terms. These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.