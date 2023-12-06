Dhaka Bank wins Excellence in Mastercard Business Award

Celebrating 32 years of Mastercard's operation in Bangladesh, the 5th edition of the "Mastercard Excellence Awards" coincided with the 10th anniversary of its Bangladesh office was held in Radisson Blu Dhaka recently, says a press release.





The Mastercard Excellence Award recognizes partners on various categories for their contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth. The award ceremony was attended by special guests, Dr. Atiur Rahman , former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka; Helen LaFave, Charge D'Affairs at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank; Md Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh.





The event drew participation of senior Management from banks, fintech, merchants, and various industry leaders attended the event.



Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank limited, received the award in presence of Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited, Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank Limited, Akhlaqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Limited. H.M. Mostafizur Rahaman, EVP and Head of Retail Business Division, and Other Senior Officials of bank were present.







Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, on this occasion that "Mastercard has been focused on furthering digital advancement and inclusive growth in the country. In the fifth edition of these awards, Mastercard is proud to honor these organizations for their remarkable accomplishments."