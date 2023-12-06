Islami Bank holds workshop on Cyber Security

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a training workshop titled 'Cyber Security Protection' for agent banking officials of Dhaka East, Chattogram North, Barishal and Bagura zones on virtual platform on Tuesday, says a press release. A F M Kamal Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as chief guest.





A K M Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice President presided over the programme while Md. Abu Sayed, Vice President of the bank gave the opening address. Kazi Mohammad Ismail and Md. Saiful Islam, Assistant Vice Presidents addressed the event.







A total of 783 officials of branches and agent banking outlets under the zones attended the programme.