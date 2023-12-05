International Volunteer Day celebrated at Tea Garden

International Volunteer Day was celebrated at a tea garden in Moulvibazar's Sreemangal upazila on Tuesday with the theme of 'The Power of Collective Action: If Everyone Did'.This event was held at Jagchara Tea Garden organized by 'Modhyo and Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project' in collaboration with Compassion International Bangladesh.A procession with the participation of project students circumambulated the garden at 10 am. Later, a discussion was held at the project office presided over by Modhyo and Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project chairman (Jagchhara BD-0405) Fila Patmi.Greater Sylhet Tripura Development Council president and human rights activist Janak Debvarma, partnership facilitator of Sylhet Region of Compassion International Bangladesh Mark Shawon Tripura, Jagchhara Project manager Lucas Rangsai, media worker Saju Marchiang were present as special guests at the discussion, among others.