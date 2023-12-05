Light rain likely

Light rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over five divisionsand at one or two places over three north, central and north-eastern divisions."Light rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal andChattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a met office forecast for the next 24-hours begins from 9am Tuesday, BSS reports.Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the country.The Cyclonic storm "MICHAUNG" (pronunciation: Migjaum) over the West-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining areas moved Northwestwards further and intensified into a Severe Clyclonic storm and now lies over the same area (near lat: 14.8oN, long: 80.2oE) at 06.00 am Tuesday.It is likely to move North-northwestwards and may cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam.Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 31.6 degree Celsius jointly at Sandwip and Sitakunda while today's minimum temperature 13.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.The sun sets at 05.11 pm Tuesday and rises at 06.27 am Wednesday in the capital.