Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 7:00 PM
Home Countryside

3-storey residential buildings tilt in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 3:32 PM  Count : 222
Observer Online Report

3-storey residential buildings tilt in Ctg



Two three-storeyed residential buildings tilted at Shoraipara of Pahartoli in the port city of Chatogram on Tuesday morning, creating panic among locals.

Chattogram Fire Service deputy director Abdur Razzak said construction work of a canel under a project has been underway. Suddenly, the building, 30-40 feets from the canel, leaned a few.

After that, the Fire Service members are evacuating the residents of that building.
« PreviousNext »

