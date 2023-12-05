12 vehicles burnt in Natore fire

A total of 11 battery-powered auto-rickshaws and a private were burnt in a fire in Natore's Singra municipality early Tuesday.The incident happened at around 4:30 am in a garage of Singra municipality.According to Singra Fire Service and locals, a fire broke out inside the garage early in the morning. Singra municipal mayor's private car and 11 battery-powered auto-rickshaws named 'Chalo' were kept in the garage on Monday night. Owned by the municipality, this 'Chalo' auto-rickshawa were used for passenger transport.Later, being informed, fire service personnel brought the fire under control after about two hours of efforts. By that time, the vehicles kept inside the garage were completely burnt.Mahatab Ali, the night watchman of the garage, was injured in the fire. He was admitted to hospital.Singra Fire Service firefighter Sumon Ali said the fire may started from an electrical short circuit.Singra Municipality mayor Md Jannatul Ferdous said the incident caused a loss of about Tk two crores. The cause of the fire will be investigated later.