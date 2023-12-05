Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 7:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

12 vehicles burnt in Natore fire

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 3:03 PM  Count : 226
Upazila Representative

12 vehicles burnt in Natore fire

12 vehicles burnt in Natore fire


A total of 11 battery-powered auto-rickshaws and a private were burnt in a fire in Natore's Singra municipality early Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 4:30 am in a garage of Singra municipality.
According to Singra Fire Service and locals, a fire broke out inside the garage early in the morning. Singra municipal mayor's private car and 11 battery-powered auto-rickshaws named 'Chalo' were kept in the garage on Monday night. Owned by the municipality, this 'Chalo' auto-rickshawa were used for passenger transport.

Later, being informed, fire service personnel brought the fire under control after about two hours of efforts. By that time, the vehicles kept inside the garage were completely burnt.

Mahatab Ali, the night watchman of the garage, was injured in the fire. He was admitted to hospital.

Singra Fire Service firefighter Sumon Ali said the fire may started from an electrical short circuit.

Singra Municipality mayor Md Jannatul Ferdous said the incident caused a loss of about Tk two crores. The cause of the fire will be investigated later.

RA/SR

Related Topics

Natore   fire   burnt  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rohingya man shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Army to be deployed during election: EC
Youth killed in Moulvibazar road accident
BSF returns body of Bangladeshi 2 days after killing
Two killed in Tangail road accident
International Volunteer Day celebrated at Tea Garden
3-storey residential buildings tilt in Ctg
12 vehicles burnt in Natore fire


Latest News
Rohingya man shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Spinner Nayeem suffers finger injury ahead of Dhaka Test
Road accidents claim 475 lives in November
Nigerian military drone attack kills 85 civilians in error
Army to be deployed during election: EC
Youth killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Dengue claims five more lives in 24 hours
A decade after Mandela's death, his pro-Palestinian legacy lives on
I'm not that kind of person: Hathuru says over 'slapping' Nasum
Saudi company to operate Patenga Container Terminal
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Political violence in 2013: One jailed, 38 BNP-Jammat men acquitted
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft