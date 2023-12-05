World Soil Day celebrated in Lalmonirhat



The World Soil Day was celebrated in Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday morning with various events.



District Administration and Soil Resources Institute jointly organized a discussion in the conference room of deputy commissioner on the occasion of the day.







Soil Resources Institute senior scientific officer Moshiur Rahman, superintendent of police Saiful Islam, deputy director of Agriculture Extension Department Hamidur Rahman were present at that time, among others.



Earlier, a colorful procession was brought out from the deputy commissioner's office which paraded the streets of the town. Lalmonirhat deputy commissioner Mohammad Ullah was present as the chief guest at the programme.Soil Resources Institute senior scientific officer Moshiur Rahman, superintendent of police Saiful Islam, deputy director of Agriculture Extension Department Hamidur Rahman were present at that time, among others.Earlier, a colorful procession was brought out from the deputy commissioner's office which paraded the streets of the town.





MS/SR

