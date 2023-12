DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23







The admission tests of Dhaka University for the academic session 2023-24 will likely to begin from February 23.





The general admission committee fixed the date. But, the final decision will be taken at a meeting in the afternoon today.





Sources at the admission committee said the admission test will begin through the examination of Fine Arts and Social Science units on February 23. Besides, tests of Science unit on February 24, Business unit on March 1 and Arts on March 2.

