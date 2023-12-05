Bus set on fire in Dinajpur

Miscreants set fire to a standing bus in Dinajpur town early Tuesday.The arson took place at the town's Mirzapur bus terminal at around 2 pm.According to police and witnesses, someone set fire to a bus of HA Plus Paribahan which was parked at Mirzapur Central Bus Terminal.Later, being informed, fire service personnel came and extinguished the fire.Dinajpur Sadar Circle additional superintendent of police Sheikh Jinnah Al Mamun said legal action is under process in this regard.However, no casualty was reported.