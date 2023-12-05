Two killed in Ctg road crash

Two people died in a collision between two trucks in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila on Tuesday.The accident took place on the the Hathazari-Nazirhat regional highway early in the morning.The deceased were truck driver Md Alamgir, 35, and helper Rubel, 27, residents of Datmara area under Bhujpur police station of Fatikchhari upazila.According to Nazirhat Highway police, the accident happened when a stone-laden truck collided head-on with a rubber-laden truck at that place early in the morning. The driver and his helper of the rubber-laden truck died on the spot.On information, the highway police went to the spot and recovered the bodies.Nazirhat Highway police in-charge Anisur Rahman confirmed the news.