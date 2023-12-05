National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns

His wife is Ashrafunnesa Khatun. His daughter Dr Fazilatunnesa Malik is a professor at the Department Cardiology of the National Heart Foundation. His son Masud Malik is a businessman while another son Manzur Malik works in Canada.Dr Malik received 'Independence Award' in 2004 and was selected as 'National Professor' in 2006.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Prof Dr Abdul Malik.In a condolence message, the premier said Dr Malik was a pioneer of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh, adding, "He was a successful doctor, renowned teacher and social worker as well."She said Dr Malik has been awarded and appreciated in various ways for his philanthropic activities."His contributions to the field of cardiovascular disease treatment in Bangladesh will be remembered forever," Sheikh Hasina added.The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family.Professor Malik was born on December 1, 1929 in a respectable Muslim family in village Paschimbhag in Kuchai union under South Surma upazila in Sylhet district.Prof Malik passed MBBS in 1954 from Dhaka Medical College as a regular student. He joined Pakistan Army Medical Corps in June 1955. For higher education, he was sent to the UK in 1963 by the goverment. After passing MRCP in 1964 he received higher training in Cardiology at Hammersmith Hospital, Post Graduate Medical School London and other hospitals in the U.K from March 1964 to February 1966.After returning from UK in March 1966 he set up a cardiac unit at Military Hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan (now Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology-AFIC), and trained the nurses and other relevant staff to successfully run this unit.In March 1970 this center performed the first successful open-heart surgery operation in Pakistan. He joined Institute of Post Graduate Medicine and Research, Dhaka (now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University) in June 1970 and established cardiac unit and worked as professor of cardiology till June 1978.National Professor Malik was the founder director cum professor of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Dhaka. He worked there from July 1978 to November 1989. In this institute, the first open heart surgery in Bangladesh was done on September 18, 1981. He also established the National Center for Control of Rheumatic Fever and Heart diseases and worked as a Project Director from 1987 to 1989.National Professor Brig (Retd) Malik is the founder president of the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, which was formed at his initiative with some medical and non-medical social workers in 1978.