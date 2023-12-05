Video
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:15 PM
Observer Online Desk

A total of 253 arson attacks have been recorded till 6:00am today (Tuesday) during the blockade and hartal called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties since the end of October.

An arson attack was reported between 6:00am on December 4 till 6:00am today (December 5) during the second day of the latest road, rail and waterways blockade called by the opposition parties.

The arson attack was carried out in Dhaka's Gulistan area at 2:23pm on Monday, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters' media cell.

A total of 10 members of two firefighting units worked to douse the fire, added the fire official.

Giving a break today, the BNP and like-minded opposition parties are going to enforce another 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across the country starting from Wednesday morning to protest the schedule for the next national election announced by the Election Commission (EC).

TF

