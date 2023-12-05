CUET holds seminar on use of Artificial Intelligence in Urban Planning

A Seminar on 'Envisioning Tomorrow: The Elegance of Geo-AI Unveiling Urban Planning's Future' on the use of artificial intelligence in urban planning in the joint initiative of the City and Regional Planning Department of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and CUET Planners Alumni Association held on Monday in the council room of the university.CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam was the chief guest at the seminar and Dean of Architecture and Planning Faculty Professor Dr Muhammad Rashidul Islam was the special guest.Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Mahid, an artificial intelligence scientist from the School of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering Department of the University of Essex, United Kingdom and a former student of the '13 batch of CUET City and Regional Planning Department, presented the article as the key-note speaker at the seminar.The seminar was presided over by CUET City and Regional Planning Department Head Debashish Roy Raja while assistant Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Department Tandra Das moderated the program.All the teachers and students of CUET City and Regional Planning Department participated at the programme.