Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 11:48 AM  Count : 314
Observer Online Desk

US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election

US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election



The United States has reiterated its desire to see free and fair elections in Bangladesh, saying that it does not want to speculate the outcome of the upcoming general election.

"I'm not going to speculate on the outcome of the elections," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters during a regular media briefing on December 4.
"I will say what we have said a number of times before," he added.

Miller said the US will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure free and fair elections.

He said the US also wants to see that elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.

The next national election is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024.

A fraction of BNP, the major opposition political party, has resorted to burning private and public properties, blockades, and hartals, and are boycotting the upcoming election although many of its own leaders are participating, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Election Commission received a total of 2,711 nomination papers against 300 constituencies across the country.

The nomination papers were scrutinized on December 1-4, 2023, and candidatures can be withdrawn by December 17, 2023.

The schedule for the 12th national parliamentary election was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on November 15, 2023.

TF

Related Topics

US   Election  





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Road accidents claim 475 lives in November
Saudi company to operate Patenga Container Terminal
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Light rain likely
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Appeals to get back candidacy start
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader


Latest News
Rohingya man shot dead in Cox’s Bazar
Spinner Nayeem suffers finger injury ahead of Dhaka Test
Road accidents claim 475 lives in November
Nigerian military drone attack kills 85 civilians in error
Army to be deployed during election: EC
Youth killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Dengue claims five more lives in 24 hours
A decade after Mandela's death, his pro-Palestinian legacy lives on
I'm not that kind of person: Hathuru says over 'slapping' Nasum
Saudi company to operate Patenga Container Terminal
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
DMP arrests 23 in anti-drug drives
Political violence in 2013: One jailed, 38 BNP-Jammat men acquitted
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft