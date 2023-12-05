'Chunati.com Marathon' on Friday

The marathon competition 'Chunati.com Marathon 2023' organized by Chunati.com will be held on Friday at Ishaq Mia road of Chunati village under Lohagara upazila in Chattogram.After the successful completion of the first edition in 2022 with 220 contestants, the second edition is going to be organized with 450 contestants.Organized with a budget of Tk 7 lakh, the winners of the marathon competition will be awarded cash prizes and medals in three categories.Medals have been created to highlight the life values of traditional Chunati wildlife.Convener of the Run Management Committee Muhammad Ismail Manik, Sardar Naushad Imtiaz, Head of Sales of Platinum Sponsor Confidence Salt Ltd., Marathon Management Committee members Saiful Huda Siddiqui, Zahedur Rahman, Kazi Ariful Islam, Mohammad Naeem Nimu, Sadur Rahman, Javed Abbas Siddiqui, Shahadat Khan Siddiqui, Kazi Shariful Islam and Kazi Latiful Islam addressed the press conference T-shirt Unveiling programme organized on the occasion of the competition on monday.It was informed in the press conference that runners from twenty five districts of Bangladesh have registered to participate in this year's event.