Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:59 PM
Appeals to get back candidacy start

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 11:42 AM  Count : 251
Observer Online Report

Aspirants of different political parties and independent candidates started filing appeals to the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday challenging returning officers' (ROs) decisions over rejection and acceptance of nomination papers.

A makeshift camp has been set up at Agargaon Election Bhaban where the aspirants can submit their respective applications till December 9.

The aggrieved individuals or institutions have to file the appeal with a main copy of the petition in a memorandum format and six photocopies of it from 10:30am to 4pm everyday.

After scrutinising the papers, the Election Commission declared invalid of 730 nominations.

After the hearing of the appeals, the verdicts will be displayed on monitor and the PDF copies of the judgments will be sent to the e-mail accounts of the respective parties, including the ROs and these will be published on the EC website.

The copies of the verdicts will also be distributed by respective officials from the reception desk at the Nirbachan Bhaban.

