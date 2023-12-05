Video
154 candidates found valid in 23 JS seats of greater Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 4: Nomination papers of 154 candidates have been found valid for 23 Jatiya Sangsad seats in greater Chattogram.

After scrutiny by the Returning Officers on last day, a total of 33 nominations have been cancelled.

According to sources the numbers of valid candidates in 16 constituencies of Chattogram district are: Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) 7; Ctg-2 (Fatikchari) 9; Ctg-3 (Sandwip) 8; Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) 5; Ctg-5 (Hathazari) 8; Ctg-6 (Raozan) 4; Ctg-7 (Rangunia) 5; Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) 8; Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) 7; Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali) 8; Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga),8; Ctg-12 (Patiya), 6; Ctg-13 (Anowara) 7; Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania) 6; Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) 7 and Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) 11.

From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are: Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) 8; Cox's Bazar-2 (Maheshkahli-Kutubdia) 6; Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) 4; Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) 6.

Fifteen candidates are found valid for three hill districts - in Khagrachhari 5, Rangamati 5 and Bandarban 3.

Earlier, a total of 151 nomination papers have been submitted in Chattogram district; 35 in Cox's Bazar district.

The candidates belong to 22 political parties including the ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party, Kallyan Party, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, BNF, Progothishil Ganatantrik Forum, Trinamool BNP, NPP and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu).

The Commission has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district. Of them, six constituencies belong to the city and the rest 10 to district. Dr Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, has been appointed as th the Returning Officer of 10 constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam has been appointed Returning Officer for 6 constituencies of the city.

Meanwhile, the appeal and hearings on the cancellation of those nominations will be held from December 6 to 15.

 On December 17, the nominations will be withdrawn and the election symbols will be given on December 18.

Among the candidates whose nominations have been cancelled include the AL nominated candidate for Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed, Muhammad Giasuddin, local AL leader and former upazila Chairman in Ctg-1 (Mirsarai), in Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Abdus Salam Treasurer of the city unit and former Chairman of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) as Independent. In Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Farid Mahmud of City AL unit in Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), M A Motaleb, president of upazila Awami League and former upazila chairman and Dr Mihazur Rahman as independent candidates and Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury of JP alliance partner and former Mayor of CCC in Ctg-16 (Banshkhali).



