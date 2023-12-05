12 vehicles set on fire across country

At least 12 vehicles were set on fire till 6:00pm on Monday during the 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jaamat and other like-minded political parties.Eight buses, two trucks, one lorry and a pick-up van were burnt during this period, he said.The arson attacks were reported in Dhaka city, Gazipur, Chattogram, Sirajganj, Bogura and Natore districts, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.A total of 80 firefighters and 14 fire engines were engaged in dousing the flames, added the fire service official.