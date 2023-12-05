Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi in 2015 violence case

A Dhaka Court on Monday issued arrest warrant against BNP senior joint secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a case filed over political violence in the capital in 2015.The court issued the warrant after framing charges against 45 leaders and activists of BNP in the case.The court fixed December 25 for beginning trial of the case.Among the prominent BNP leaders who will face trial are Aman Ullah Aman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu and Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob.Aman and Nirob, now in jail, and 23 others who are on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain read out the charges to them.Before that, the Court dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging them from the case.The magistrate cancelled bails of 20 other accused, including Dulu, Rizvi and Bulu as they were absent without taking any steps through their lawyers.The case statement is that a group of leaders and activists of BNP led by Aman, brought out a procession in front of Zaker Dairy Farm in the city's Mohammadpur area around 8:50pm on January 17 of 2015. They also torched a bus by throwing petrol bomb at the place of occurrence.Following the incident, police filed a case against Aman, Dulu, Bulu, Rizvi and 19 others with Mohammadpur Police Station.After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 45 people on August 23 of 2016.Since October 28, the BNP and its allies have staged a series of hartals and transport blockades to press for the resignation of the Awami League government, the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government for the coming general election, and to protest an election schedule they have decried as 'one-sided'.In absence BNP senior leader leaders including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul and standing committee Mirza Abbas, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi used to surface in the media virtually and declared party decisions taken for their political programmes.