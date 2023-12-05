EC declares 1,985 nominations valid, 731 invalid

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday declared 1,985 nominations valid and 731 as invalid after scrutinising 2,716 for the 12th general election set for January 7.Aggrieved can appeal from 10:30am to 4pm every day until December 9. The appeals will be disposed of from December 10 to December 15.Most of the nominations of the independent candidates were scrapped due to mismatch of information, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at a press conference.He could not say how many nomination papers of which political were scrapped.Ashok said that anyone whose nomination paper was scrapped can appeal against the decision for five days beginning today (Tuesday).EC Deputy Secretary Mahbubar Rahman said most of 731 nomination papers were scrapped due to mismatch of voters' signatures, defaulting on loan repayment, payment of utility bills faults and dual citizenship.According to EC, 431 aspirants had submitted nomination for 24 constituencies in Dhaka region.EC scrapped 114 nominations and accepted 317 nominations.In Faridpur region EC cancelled 23 nomination papers and accepted 80 aspirants nomination for 15 constituencies.In Sylhet region, 125 nomination papers were valid and 35 were scrapped, for 19 constituencies.In Cumilla region 120 nominations were scrapped and 235 were found valid, in 35 constituencies.In Chattogram region, 154 nominations were found valid and 44 were scrapped in 23 constituencies.In Rajshahi region, 259 nominations were found valid, and 110 were scrapped, in Rangpur region, 209 nominations were found valid and 69 were scrapped, in Mymensingh region, 243 nominations were found valid and 84 were scrapped, in Khulna region 224 nominations were found valid and 94 were scrapped, in Barishal region, 135 nominations were found valid and 38 were cancelled.The Election Commission has opened 10 booths in Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital to receive appeals against rejection of nomination of aspirants until Saturday (December 9).The EC will hear and dispose of 100 appeals per day.The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17 and the returning officers will distribute electoral symbols to the candidates on December 18.Election campaign by candidates will take place from December 18 to 8 am on January 5.Voting will begin at 8am and continue till 4pm without any break on January 7.