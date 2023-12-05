Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC declares 1,985 nominations valid, 731 invalid

Aggrieved can appeal from today

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Staff Correspondent

 
The Election Commission (EC) on Monday declared 1,985 nominations valid and 731 as invalid after scrutinising 2,716 for the 12th general election set for January 7.

Aggrieved can appeal from 10:30am to 4pm every day until December 9. The appeals will be disposed of from December 10 to December 15.
Most of the nominations of the independent candidates were scrapped due to mismatch of information, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath at a press conference.

He could not say how many nomination papers of which political were scrapped.

Ashok said that anyone whose nomination paper was scrapped can appeal against the decision for five days beginning today (Tuesday).

EC Deputy Secretary Mahbubar Rahman said most of 731 nomination papers were scrapped due to  mismatch of voters' signatures, defaulting on loan repayment, payment of utility bills faults and dual citizenship.
 
According to EC, 431 aspirants had submitted nomination for 24 constituencies in Dhaka region.
 
EC scrapped 114 nominations and accepted 317 nominations.

In Faridpur region EC cancelled 23 nomination papers and accepted 80 aspirants nomination for 15 constituencies.

In Sylhet region, 125 nomination papers were valid and 35 were scrapped, for 19 constituencies.
 
In Cumilla region 120 nominations were scrapped and 235 were found valid, in 35 constituencies.
 
In Chattogram region, 154 nominations were found valid and 44 were scrapped in 23 constituencies.

In Rajshahi region, 259 nominations were found valid, and 110 were scrapped, in Rangpur region,  209 nominations were found valid and 69 were scrapped, in Mymensingh region, 243 nominations were found valid and 84 were scrapped, in Khulna region 224 nominations were found valid and  94 were scrapped, in Barishal region, 135 nominations were found valid and 38 were cancelled.

The Election Commission    has opened 10 booths in Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital to receive appeals against rejection of nomination of aspirants until Saturday (December 9).

The EC will hear and dispose of 100 appeals per day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17 and the returning officers will distribute electoral symbols to the candidates on December 18.

Election campaign by candidates will take place  from December 18 to 8 am on January 5.

Voting will begin at 8am and continue till 4pm without any break on January 7.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


154 candidates found valid in 23 JS seats of greater Ctg
12 vehicles set on fire across country
Israel expands offensive in Gaza
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi in 2015 violence case
Govt officials barred from polls within 3yrs of retirement: HC
EC decides to transfer 320 OCs, 250 UNOs
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Dhaka to discuss labour rights with diplomats soon


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft