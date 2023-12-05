Video
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023
HC stays trial against journo Kajol

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

The High Court on Monday stayed for six months the trial proceedings of a case filed by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) against journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol for illegally entering Bangladesh.

The HC bench of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after hearing a petition seeking cancellation of the case.

Advocate Nazmus Shakib stood for journalist Kajol in the court while Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi stood for the state. Later, Sujit Chatterjee said that the High Court stayed the proceedings of the case for six months.

Journalist Kajol went missing on March 11, 2020 from the capital's Chawkbazar area. Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested him from Sadipur field along the Benapole border in Jashore on May 2, 53 days after he went missing from Dhaka.    �UNB

Later, on May 3, 2020, BGB filed a case against journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol under the Illegal Entry Act.--UNB




