Govt pushing country towards catastrophe thru Jan 7 polls

Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of six political parties, on Monday alleged that the government is pushing the country towards disaster with its move to hold a one-sided farcical national election on January 7."The government is making a mockery of the voting rights of the people of this country in 2024 as it did in 2014 and 2018, and thus it is pushing the country towards disaster," said Saiful Haque, a top leader of the platform.Speaking at a brief rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club he warned that the entire nation may have to pay a heavy price if another 'farcical' election is held in the country.Saiful Haque, also the general secretary of the Biplabi Workers Party, said economists fear that the US may impose economic sanctions on Bangladesh that has created anxiety among the people. "They (govt) have put the country in danger with their efforts to stay in power by force."He urged the government to come to the right path by cancelling the schedule for a farcical national election if it wants a peaceful and safe exit before the time runs out fast. "Talk to the opposition parties about how to hold the election under an election-time interim neutral government. The way to overcome this electoral crisis is not over yet."Otherwise, he warned that the government would have to face dire consequences in the face of public outrage on the streets.The leaders and activists of Ganatantra Mancha brought out a procession from Topkhana Road in the capital in support of the 48-hour blockade enforced by the opposition parties, protesting the schedule for the national election announced by the Election Commission.The procession ended with a brief rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club after marching through different roads.Zonayed Saki, the chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said the current usurper government has given people a surprise by fielding dummy candidates in the upcoming lopsided national election."Before the submission of the nomination papers, the Prime Minister asked to field dummy candidates to hold the election competitively as all she hired from different parties and the so-called opposition party, Jatiya Party...Everyone wants to be MPs. She (the PM) herself discovered the way for holding a competitive election with dummy candidates," Saki said.He said the Prime Minister has invited violence and fighting among the candidates of her party, dummy and independent ones with her efforts to show a lopsided election as a competitive one.Saki also said the country's people will resist the government's evil plots to hang onto power by resorting to repressive acts and snatching the right to franchise.Apart from, Ganatantra Mancha, Gono Odhikar Parishad, the 12-party alliance, and the Left Democratic Alliance, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote, LDP, Labour Party and Gonoforum and People's Party staged separate demonstrations in Bijoynagar, Naya Paltan, Purana Paltan and the Jatiya Press Club areas, in support of hartal.Meanwhile, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi brought out a sudden procession in the city's Uttara area on Monday morning. �UNBSpeaking at a brief rally at Sector 4 in Uttara after the procession, Rizvi said the Election Commission is determining the candidates for the election as per the prescription of the Awami League."I would like to urge the government to stop these farcical games with the nation, Step down immediately.Otherwise, the people will not spare you," he said.Besides, the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out sudden processions in different areas, including in Bijoynagra, Shantinagar, Khilgaon, Fakirapool, Motijheel, Panthapath, Mohakhali, Jatrabari and Badda areas during the second day of the 48-hour blockade. --UNB