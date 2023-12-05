BD exports jute, jute goods worth $2.5b in 2022

In the year of 2022 Bangladesh has exported jute and jute goods of US$2.26 billion to different countries across the world as some 73 countries have committed not to use synthetic clothes or products. The government has already set a target of exporting jute and jute products worth $3.48 billion by 2027.Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) Director General Dr Md Abdul Awal on Monday made the disclosure while chairing the institute's 'Annual Agriculture Research Review Workshop, 2023' in Dhaka, a BJRI press release said.According to BJRI release, Bangladesh has grown around 7.64 lakh metric tons of jute in 2022-23 fiscal year.The government set a target to increase the production of jute to discourage use of other products in the country and increase exports of jute products.The release said the BJRI has developed technologies of four cropping patterns for Boro paddy, T-Jute, T-Aman and Mustard. It's working to increase jute production in the country.According to the release, more than five lakh people are involved in the jute sector and Bangladesh has become second in exporting jute products in the globe.Among others, Jute and Textile Ministry Joint Secretary Rehana Yeasmin, Jute Research Foundation Executive Director Dr Nathu Ram Sarker and BJRI Directors Dr Nargees Akter, Md Moslem Uddin, Ferdous Ara Dilruba, Dr Mahmud Al Hossain and Dr SM Mahbub Ali also spoke the occasion.