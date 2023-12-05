BNP-led opposition's 10th 48-hr blockade from tomorrow

BNP-led opposition on Monday announced 10th countrywide 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade from 6am on Wednesday and human chain formation in all cities and district towns on Sunday.Speaking at a virtual press conference BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, "The blockade will begin at 6am on Wednesday and end at 6m on Friday.Human chains will be formed in all cities and district towns across the country on Sunday, he said.Marking the International Human Rights Day BNP together with the family members of those whose family members were subjected to enforced disappearance and imprisonment in fictitious cases will form human chains.Rizvi said the blockade is for mounting pressure on the government to quit, holding the next election under a non-party neutral government and release of party leaders and activists, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.He thanked the country's people and the opposition leaders and activists for making previous blockades successful.