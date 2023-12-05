Civil societies for achieving 1.5 degrees temp goal

Leaders of Civil Society from Most Vulnerable Countries (MVCs) demanded concrete action to achieve the 1.5-degree temperature goal outlined in the Paris Agreement.They also called on developed countries to fulfill their long overdue commitment of financing $100 billion as promised during Conference of Parties (CoP-15).At a press conference during the ongoing Cop 28 Global Climate Conference in Dubai, the Civil Society leaders from MVCs also highlighted the critical need for tangible Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets from major carbon emitters, a press release issued in Dhaka said on Monday.The press conference, titled "LDC's & MVC Peoples' Expectations and CoP 28," took place at the CoP 28 climate conference centre in Dubai.Representatives from various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) including Ziaul Hoque Mukta (CSRL), Shamsuddoha (Centre for Participatory Research & Development), Shamim Arfeen (AoSED), Atle Solberg Platform on Disaster Displacement (PDD), Samah Hadid Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and Lidy Nacpil, Asia Pacific Movement on Debt & Development (APMDD) participated and shared their insights. The keynote paper on civil society expectations was presented by Aminul Hoque of EquityBD, Bangladesh.Aminul Hoque emphasised the challenge associated with the enforceability of the Paris Agreements, pointing out the absence of monitoring and reporting mechanisms for carbon emission reduction.He criticised the CoP 28 presidency for denying the scientific basis behind achieving the Zero Emission target through the phased-out of fossil fuels.Aminul Hoque outlined key demands in favor of civil society. Those demands are- developed countries must follow the scientific progress and set realistic target to achieve 1.5-degree temperature goal, they must pay their cumulative overdue of 100 billion dollar climate finance as promised, discourse of New & Collective Finance will be designed in focusing the MVCs priorities and non-debt instrumental, the synthesizing of NAP (National Adaptation Plan) will be defined as the GGA (Global Goal on Adaptation), because the NAP is prepared under UNFCCC process.