Red Cross chief arrives in Gaza, says suffering 'intolerable'

GENEVA, Dec 4: The Red Cross president arrived in war-torn Gaza on Monday, calling for the protection of civilians in the Palestinian territory, where she warned that human suffering was "intolerable".The International Committee of the Red Cross said ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric's travel to the region would happen in several stages with "a visit to Israel expected over the coming weeks"."I have arrived in Gaza, where people's suffering is intolerable," Spoljaric said on X, formerly Twitter."It is unacceptable that civilians have no safe place to go in Gaza, and with a military siege in place there is also no adequate humanitarian response currently possible," she added in an ICRC statement.Spoljaric, whose organisation has faced criticism from both sides in the conflict for not providing adequate help to Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, insisted that "all those deprived of liberty must be treated humanely". "The hostages must be released, and the ICRC must be allowed to safely visit them," she said. �AFP