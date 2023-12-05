Video
Home Back Page

Fakhrul’s bail hearing Dec 7

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday fixed December 7 for hearing on a petition filed by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir seeking bail in connection with a case filed over vandalism of the Chief Justice's residence during the BNP-police clash on October 28.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin fixed the date after Fakhrul's lawyer Zainul Abedin moved the petition for hearing.

Earlier, on Sunday Adv Sagir Hossain Leon, one of the counsels for Fakhrul, filed the petition on behalf of petitioner before the concerned bench of the High Court.

Citing the bail petition, Barrister Kayser Kamal, another counsel of Fakhrul, said his client was not involved in the vandalism of the Chief Justice's residence in any manner.

He is an elderly person and moreover, BNP leader Shahjahan Omar, a co accused of the same case, has already been granted bail, he added.

Earlier on November 22, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected the bail petition of the BNP secretary general in the same case.

On October 29, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism and attack on the Chief Justice's residence during a BNP rally on October 28.

Apart from Mirza Fakhrul, 59 other leaders and activists, including BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.

The BNP secretary general was arrested in the case on October 29. Later, a bail petition was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka. The court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.




