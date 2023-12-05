Deserving candidates of 14-party Alliance will get seats: Hasina

Ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections on January 7, Awami League (AL) President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday held a meeting with its long-time alliance partner '14-Party Alliance' at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka to discuss the election and sharing the parliamentary seats among the alliance partners.The Prime Minister chaired the meeting while coordinator of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak were also present in the meeting among the Awami League leaders.Among the 14-party alliance leaders, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju, Bangladesh Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation Chairman Nojibul Bashar Maijbhandari, among others, attended the meeting.Beginning after the Maghrib prayer (around 6:00pm), the meeting continued till filing of this report at 9:00pm.During the meeting, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua informed the media persons that the outcomes of the meeting will be briefed on Tuesday.Earlier on the day, while talking at a press conference in AL President's political office at Dhanmondi in Dhaka, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and Road Transport and Bridges Minister, assured that the deserving candidates in the AL-led 14-party alliance will be given seats in the upcoming Sangsad elections."14-party alliance candidates may want some seats. Awami League has no objection to nominate those who can win," he assured.Regarding cancellation of the nomination papers of AL nominated candidates, he said the AL nominated candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled can appeal if they want. The party will not interfere.The country's people have rejected the BNP and their boycotting of the elections, he said and added that everyone has rejected the strikes and blockades called by BNP-Jamaat and that the country is now in a festive mood over the elections.Regarding BNP's election boycott, Obaidul Quader said, "One thing is clear that BNP has boycotted the election of its own accord. What can we do now? If we had prevented them from coming to the polls, then there would have been a point. But they are not coming to the election intentionally."The AL General Secretary claimed, "By rejecting BNP's blockade and strike, everyone is enjoying the festive mood due to the election. Scrutiny is going on after the submission of nomination papers. There is a festive atmosphere everywhere now. It will not be possible to stop the people from coming to the polling stations by obstructing and vandalising properties.""Government will hand over power to the elected government - this is our promise. Awami League is not worried about the voter turnout," Quader said, adding that initiatives have been taken to overcome the economic loss caused by BNP sabotage.Regarding BNP's demand for a caretaker government, Quader said, "If you fail in the movement, you will lose in the election, that is certain in the politics of Bangladesh. Those who block the right to vote will be blocked by the voters. The people of the country will not tolerate it anymore. BNP will not be able to stop the election by obstructing it."Referring to global calls for free and fair polls, Quader said, "Foreigners have understood that there will be peaceful elections in Bangladesh. People are eager to participate in this election."He also said that he is not afraid of any conflict around the December 10 rally."BNP did not participate in the elections but there are 29 other parties. Many parties outside the government also participated in the elections. A strong opposition depends on a strong democracy," the AL leader further said.