Seminar on uses of technology in agricultural sector held at JU

A seminar titled 'Knowledge Sharing and Capacity Building Workshop for Precision Agriculture using UAV techniques in South and Southeast Asia Region Hands-on training workshop' was held at Jahangirnagar University on Monday.JU Geography and Environment Department organized the seminar at the teachers lounge of the Social Sciences faculty. Addressing the seminar, JU VC said, "The government is focusing on maintaining agricultural land and increasing food crop production through modern technology, as population growth and decreasing agricultural land demand lead to a decrease in agricultural land."He expressed confidence that the new knowledge derived from seminars and workshops will significantly enhance the advancement of agriculture.The programme was conducted by Prof Tanzinul Haque Molla while Pro-VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Treasurer Prof Rasheda Akhtar, acting Dean of Social Sciences Faculty Prof Bashir Ahmed, Prof of Hokkaido University, Japan Ram Avtar, Chairman of the Geography and Environment Department Md Shahedur Rashid, were present among others.