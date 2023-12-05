Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Climate change blamed for increasing dengue, vector-borne diseases

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said climate change is responsible for the increase of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the world.
"The influential countries of the world, who are responsible for climate change . . . they must extend their cooperation to reduce the adverse impacts caused by climate change," he told at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, an official release said on Monday.
The conference observed a special 'Health Day' on Sunday December 3 with various programmes where senior officials of the health ministry participated on behalf of the government of Bangladesh.
At the meeting, Maleque said outbreak of dengue has increased alarmingly around the world including Bangladesh. Climate Change is blamed for the increasing vector-borne disease including dengue, he added.
The minister said influential countries cannot avoid their contribution for increasing global warming and they must extend their cooperation to reduce emission of greenhouse gas to avert negative impact of climate change.
At a round table on the "Launch of Asian Development Bank-led Climate and Health Initiatives" the health minister highlighted the challenges of Bangladesh in the health sector due to climate change.
He also highlighted the current government's initiatives to deal with various challenges caused by climate change.
"As the prevalence of certain diseases has increased, we have to spend more to manage these diseases. Hospital beds are filled with dengue patients. As a result, other patients are being deprived of normal healthcare," Maleque said.
The Bangladesh delegation attended another programme titled 'Climate Health Ministerial' where Zahid Maleque called on the developed countries to support Bangladesh and other countries that are suffering more because of climate change.     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Seminar on uses of technology in agricultural sector held at JU
Climate change blamed for increasing dengue, vector-borne diseases
BCL holds human chain protesting truck driver’s assistant killing in Khagrachhari
Fanfare Gala with star cricketers set to take place
Palestine envoy calls on Hasan
Dengue: 2 more die; 682 hospitalised in a day
BD offers quality education at affordable cost
LGED engineer dead, UNO among 3 injured in Panchagarh car crash


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft