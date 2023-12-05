Video
Dengue: 2 more die; 682 hospitalised in a day

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,634 this year.

During the period, 682 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

A total of 2,689 dengue patients, including 788 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,14,388 dengue cases and 3,10,065 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.     �UNB




