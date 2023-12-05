Video
Concern over noise pollution

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
I am writing to bring attention to a critical issue that demands immediate consideration - the alarming rate of noise pollution in Bangladesh. As a concerned citizen, I believe it is imperative to shed light on this matter and encourage proactive measures to mitigate its adverse effects on our society. In a disconcerting revelation, Dhaka, the vibrant capital of Bangladesh, has found itself at the pinnacle of global noise pollution, as per the 2022 report released by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The escalating noise pollution, particularly in the context of the upcoming national elections, is a cause for significant concern. The excessive use of microphones during political campaigns has been a longstanding issue, contributing substantially to the overall noise levels in our environment. The detrimental impact of this noise pollution extends beyond mere inconvenience; it poses a severe threat to both physical and mental health.
As we approach the national elections, there is a real risk that the level of verbiage may escalate, leading to further misuse of sound amplification systems. It is crucial for the Election Commission to address this issue promptly and take necessary steps to regulate the use of microphones during political campaigns.

I am drawing the attention of the concerned authorities through you, and I hope they will take steps to help the people of the country get rid of noise pollution.

Md Khaled Syfullah
Student, International Islamic University Chittagong




