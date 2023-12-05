Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Prez calls for skilled manpower for a Smart Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

While presiding over the graduation ceremony of National Defence Course and Armed Forces War Course 2023, held at Mirpur's National Defence College (NDC) on Sunday - President Mohammed Shahabuddin underscored the importance of building the country's manpower sector as efficient and smart, so to keep pace with rapid expansion and development of ICT.

We welcome his call as well as in full agreement with it.

However, pinpointing on the role of civil and military bureaucracy in this regard, he said the present government is committed to build Bangladesh in the likes of "Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  

Needs be mentioned, the government has already set a target to build a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041. A number of initiatives have been launched in this regard.

However, About 10 million Bangladeshis are working abroad in different countries of the world. Around 7.6 million of our expat workforce has no job training and the remaining have received hardly any training of the four categories of technical education, languages, computers, and driving. Among expat Bangladeshis, the number of doctors, engineers, teachers and degree holders in vocational education is relatively less.

Regular and innovative developments in technology have brought about revolutionary changes in the economic, political and social structures of the entire world. And the global value of technical know-how is markedly understandable. Thus, it is easy to increase the inward remittance from the manpower sector several times.

In particular, re-skilling, up-skilling and de-skilling methods should be kept in due consideration. Existing learning programmes should be complimented by other digital-based systems, such as e-learning and online learning systems. That said - educational programmes should be designed to develop technically skilled and sound manpower.

For instance, Japan fared well in the face of all odds in post-war years by converting its population into skilled manpower. This example from Japan is most relevant to us. If we can convert the vast young population of Bangladesh into skilled resources, it is not impossible for us to become a developed country. Moreover, we have to replicate the technical education model of different countries including Germany, Singapore, Australia, China, South Korea, and Malaysia. The technical education rate in Germany is 73 percent. It is necessary to adopt a master plan to raise the education rate to at least 60 percent in the country. Countries like Malaysia, Singapore and China have developed technical education at the root of their development.

In conclusion, we believe courses organized by NDC would equip all future participants with required knowledge in the fields of policy-making, security, combat strategy and development, thus guiding participants to chart their course in the right direction - aim of which should be to contribute in national development.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Concern over noise pollution
Prez calls for skilled manpower for a Smart Bangladesh
Road mishaps must stop
Beware of an inevitable mega-quake  
Special education teachers needed in schools
PM's role in fighting climate change honoured
New bridge over Kangsha river demanded  
Impact of hartals, blockades wanes


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft