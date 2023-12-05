Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Central railway corridor beckons new horizons

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Tanimul Hasan Al Nahian

The main structural impediment to rail connectivity in Bangladesh is that the expansion of railways planned by the British Raj with a view to regional connectivity in Greater Bengal, was no longer viable and practical due to Partition and India-Pakistan conflict. As a result, many affluent townships dependent on railways turned into ghostly, desolate, poverty-stricken unimportant wasteland.

 The Bangabandhu Rail Bridge which is under construction has opened up new horizons of possibilities in the rail communication of Bangladesh and South Asia. Besides, the expansion of rail network in new areas and the existing complications in the current rail communication have brought new dreams. Besides Dhaka-Jessore, Dhaka-Mongla, Chittagong-Cox's Bazar, Dhaka-Chittagong Double Line, Sirajganj-Bogra railway and many new railways under implementation in North and South Bengal, railway communication has become a great means of prosperity and potential.

But one of the serious problems that still remain in rail connectivity is the lack of direct rail connectivity between North Bengal and East Bengal.

 If a person travels from 16 districts of North Bengal(Rangpur and Rajshahi division) to 15 districts of East Bengal (Sylhet or Chittagong division) or similarly from Sylhet, East Bengal to North Bengal by rail, he has to use two corridors namely Bhairab Bazar and Jamuna Setu. Now the problem is that by using these two corridors North Bengal Sylhet Chittagong and even nowadays people from South Bengal have to go from the west side of the country to the east side from the north west to the south east and then to the north east. That means any person from the 16 districts of North Bengal want go to East Bengal, one has to come to Dhaka first and then go to East Bengal via Bhairav. Again any passenger from East Bengal has to come to Dhaka via Bhairav and travel to North Bengal via Jamuna Bridge vice versa. Another alternative route from Yamuna Bridge to Bhairav is via Sarishabari-Mymensingh-Gouripur, which is a much longer and time-consuming route that is not commonly used by commuters.

The best route of the proposed corridor considering demographic, geographical, economic and overall aspects may be from Bangabandhu Yamuna Railway Bridge to Kalihati Sakhipur via Jitashwar/Sarasia to Bhaluka town to Hatikhla in Gafargaon, Hosseinpur via New Bazar to Kishoreganj town south to Jashodle Bhairab Mymensingh railway connection. If the new railway  If it can be built, it will be the involvement of the maximum number of people by creating the shortest path at the lowest cost. If the railway is built, more than half of the people of the country will benefit directly and it is conceivable in simple statistics that more people will benefit from any mega project currently underway.  Geographically, the Bangabandhu Jamuna Rail Bridge-Kalihati-Sakhipur-Bhaluka-Gafargaon-Kishorganj corridor could be the most profitable people-friendly route in Bangladesh's rail connectivity and the most important step in bridging the connectivity gap between North Bengal and East Bengal.

The railway will also be cost-effective as the entire area of the above corridor is flood-free and most of the route will be through Pleistocene red clay and almost flat terrain.  Besides, there are no significant river barriers on this route except the old Brahmaputra (a shallow river with a width of only 600 m). Also, in many cases, there is an opportunity to expand the railway by utilizing the unused portion of land occupied for regional highways, which will be very helpful in reducing the cost of land acquisition.

 Chittagong division has direct rail link with North Bengal or South Bengal with Sylhet division which is playing an important role in the decentralization of rail communication. In the near future the two divisions on both sides of Meghna may also be connected to each other.  It will be directly helpful to reduce. In the interest of more than half of the people of the country, the relevant policy makers of the state can think about this way.

The writer is a NGO worker & development activist



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Central railway corridor beckons new horizons
Bangladesh can play  significant role in IMO
Shun plastics to heal our planet
AL's complex electoral strategy poses challenges and pitfalls
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
What are the chances of a permanent truce in Gaza?
Myanmar's instability poses a threat to the region
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement


Latest News
Inflation eased to 9.49pc in November
Man commits suicide jumping before moving train in Tangail
Woman commits suicide setting fire on herself
Israel, Palestine accuse each other of 'genocide' at UN
UP member hacked to death in Barishal
Quader to talk over 14-party issue Tuesday
RU staff found dead in Rajshahi
AL is not worried about voter turnout in polls: Quader
15 BNP men jailed in 2 sabotage cases
PM orders restoration of rivers, canals in capital, adjoining areas
Most Read News
Shaikat takes U-turn on metro rail station issue on DU campus
Govt officials can't contest polls within 3yrs of retirement
Rizvi, Aman among 45 indicted in 2015 violence case
Rule issued over shackles of opposition leader at hospital
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi for being absent from hearing
Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases
Creative teaching must to prep students for better future
2 buses set on fire in Ctg, helper suffers burn wounds
BNP, allies call another 48-hour blockade from Wednesday
Launching of Climate Disaster Fund at COP28 a great achievement
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft