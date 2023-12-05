11 killed, 14 injured in road mishaps

A total of 11 people including a woman have been killed and at least 14 others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Barishal, Natore, Dinajpur, Bagerhat, Mymensingh, Kushtia, Jhalakati and Patuakhali, in three days.BARISHAL: Two people including a woman were killed in separate road accidents in Wazirpur Upazila of the district in three days.A man was killed after being hit by a bus in the upazila on Sunday evening.The accident took place in Natun Shikarpur Munshibari area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 6 pm.The deceased was identified as Md Altaf Munshi, 55, son of late Karim Munshi, a resident of Mundupasha Village under Shikarpur Union in the upazila.Police and local sources said Altaf Munshi went to a market in Natun Shikarpur Munshibari area to buy essentials on Sunday. In the evening, a Dhaka-bound bus hit him there while he was crossing the Dhaka-Barishal highway, which left Altaf dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the bus driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Wazirpur Model Police Station (PS) Md Tauhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.On the other hand, an elderly woman was killed in another road accident in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The accident took place in Joysree area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 70, a resident Baher Ghat area in the upazila.Local sources said Jahanara came to visit her daughter's house at Joysree. In the evening, a speedy motorcycle hit her while she was crossing the Dhaka-Barishal highway, which left the woman seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) for better treatment.Later on, Jahanara Begum succumbed to her injuries on the way to the SBMCH. Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Tauhiduzzaman confirmed the incident.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A college student, who was injured in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district five days back, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Sunday afternoon.Deceased Imon Ali, 18, was the son of Sujon Ali, a resident of Shob Mandalpara Village under Lalpur Upazila in the district. He was an eleventh grader at Bagatipara Technical and BM College.It was known that Jahid Hossain, son of Kamal Hossain of Shob Mandalpara, and his Imon were returning home from Bagatipara on November 29 last riding on a motorcycle. On the way, their motorcycle hit a roadside electric pole after losing its control over the steering, which left Jahid dead on the spot and Imon critically injured. Injured Imon was rescued and taken to the RMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries at around 4:45 pm on Sunday while undergoing treatment.Changdhupail Union Parishad Member Arman Ali confirmed the death news.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was killed as his motorbike slipped on the Parbatipur-Rangpur road in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Abu Fazal, 40, son of Abul Kasem, a resident of Banahar Village under Eluari Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district.A man was also injured at that time.The injured person is Abu Sufian, 32, brother of the deceased.According to local sources, Abu Fazal along with his brother Abu Sufian was heading towards a hospital in Rangpur, where his wife supposed to have a surgery for her breast cancer. On the way, they fell on the road when the wheels of their motorbike slipped in Tulshipukur area at around 1:30 pm, which left the duo critically injured.The injured were rescued by locals and taken to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abu Fazal dead.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Parbatipur Model PS OC Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.BAGERHAT: Two motorcycle riders were killed and two others injured when a bus hit their motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The accident took place at Dakshin Bangla Charar Ghar of Baitpur Village on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur highway under the upazila at around 9:30 am.The deceased were identified as Mizan Jamaddar, 35, son of Mannan Jamaddar, and Rabbi Khan, 25, son of Farooq Khan. Both of them hailed from Sonatala Village under Sharankhola Upazila in Bagerhat District.The injured persons are: Faisal and Roni, residents of the same area.Katakhali Highway PS OC Mizanur Rahman said a passenger-laden bus of 'Dhansiri Paribahan' leaving from Khulna for Barishal ran over a motorcycle and an easy-bike coming from the opposite direction at Dakshin Bangla Charar Ghar of Baitpur Village on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur highway in the morning, which left two people dead on the spot and two others injured.Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital.However, legal measures would be taken in this regard, the OC added.MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Gouripur and Tarakanda upazilas of the district on Friday and Saturday.A man of Gouripur Upazila in the district was killed after being crushed under his lorry on Saturday afternoon.The accident took place in Bekhoirhati Village under Kendua Upazila of Netrakona in the afternoon.The deceased was identified as Jidan, 20, son of Md Selim of Chhaiyarkanda Village under Achintyapur Union. He lived in his maternal grandmother Maleka Banu's house in Dariapur Village under Bokainagar Union in Gouripur Upazila of Mymensingh.It was known that Jidan was a lorry driver by profession. He was going to Bekhoirhati area of Kendua in Netrakona along with his lorry to bring soil for Tania Bricks on Saturday. On the way, the lorry overturned after losing its control over the steering in the afternoon. Jidan died on the spot after being crushed under the lorry.Being informed, police recovered the body.Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.On the other hand, two persons were killed in a crash between a pickup van and a motorcycle on the Dhobaura-Tarakanda road in Tarakanda Upazila of the district on Friday noon.The accident took place in Tarakanda intersection area of the upazila at around 12 pm.The deceased were identified as Pradip Mankin, 40, and Kelemene, 45, residents of Mojuakanda Village under Dhakua Union in the upazila.Quoting locals, Tarakanda PS OC Abdulla Al Mamun said the accident occurred when a speedy pickup van and a motorcycle carrying the duo collided head-on with each other, which left the two motorcyclists critically injured.The injured were then rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries at around 4:30 pm while undergoing treatment. Being informed, police recovered the bodies.However, the law enforcers have seized the pickup van, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Four people were injured in a road accident in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Saturday.The accident took place in Koipal Shalimpur area of the upazila in the afternoon.The injured persons are: Yunus Ali, 45, son of Shoyeb Malitha of Alimnagar Village under Philipnagar Union, Hablu, 40, son of Awlad Hossain of Bahirmadi Village, Dulal Malitha, 38, son of Aroz Malitha, and Santu, 38, son of Amirul Islam. All of them are cattle traders by profession.It was known that a three-wheeler and a steering vehicle were collided head-on in Koipal Shalimpur area of the upazila in the afternoon, which left the four cattle traders injured.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Daulatpur Upazila Health Complex.NALCHHITY, JHALAKATI: A man was killed and seven others were injured after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw lost control of its steering and hit a roadside tree on the Barishal-Jhalakathi highway in Nalchhity Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The deceased was identified as Dipankar Samaddar, 55.According to locals, the accident occurred when the driver of an auto-rickshaw from Barishal's Ruptali area lost control over the steering of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree, which left Dipankar dead on the spot and seven other passengers critically injured.The injured were taken to Jhalakati Sadar Hospital for better treatment.However, police seized the auto-rickshaw from the scene.Nalchhity PS OC Md Murad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a bus in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The accident took place in Mudirhaat area on the Galachipa-Patuakhali regional highway under Amkhola Union of the upazila at around 10 am.The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam Dulal, 46, son of Rob Shikder, a resident of Char Aganti Village under Char Biswas Union in the upazila. He worked as a sub-contractor.It was known that a Patuakhali-bound bus of 'Allar Dan Paribahan' coming from the opposite direction hit a motorcycle carrying Rafiqul in Mudirhaat area on the Galachipa-Patuakhali regional highway in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Galachipa PS OC Shonita Kumar Gayen confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.