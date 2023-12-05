Video
Tuesday, 5 December, 2023
Home Countryside

Bangladesh NGO Foundation Day observed

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Dec 4: The 19th Bangladesh NGO Foundation (BNF) Day was observed in the district on Saturday.

It was held under the theme 'Country Welfare, Poverty Alleviation, and Employment Innovation'.    

On this occasion, a rally was brought out from the Panchagarh Collectorate Square in the morning, and it paraded important roads in the district town.

Later on, cutting cake and discussion meeting were arranged. The meeting was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office.

Additional DC (AD- General) Md Riaz Uddin was present as the chief guest.




