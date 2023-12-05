80 per cent Hilsa breeding recorded at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 4: About 80 per cent egg laying was recorded across 190 square kilometre Hilsa breeding channel in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.This higher egg laying has been possible for resilient breeding environment. This was claimed by Upazila Fisheries Officer Maruf Hossain Minar.During the 22-day Hilsa fishing ban, 152 fishermen were jailed in 66 cases in mobile court drives in different rivers on charge of violating the ban rules. In these drives, a total of Tk 5.75 lakh was fined while 575 kilogram of Hilsa and 50,000 metre fishing nets worth about Tk 24 lakh were seized.Seized fishes were donated to different orphanages and Hafezia madrasas, and nets were destroyed by burning.A fisher in Samraj Ghat area in the upazila Noor Hossain said, "During this year's ban, many caught Hilsas secretly by managing some men of local administration. Despite that many Hilsas laid eggs. If the Jhatka protection campaign is enforced more strongly, Hilsa production will be huge. We will also be benefitted by catching fishes."According to the Fisheries Office sources, from October 12 to November 2, a total of 105 drives were conducted in different rivers through 29 mobile courts.