Woman burnt in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Dec 4: A woman, who along with her two children was burnt by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at the Burn Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday.Deceased Sumaiya Akhter Munni, 34, was the wife of Kamal Hossain of Bashikpur Village in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge of Chandraganj Police Station Tauhidul Islam and Bashikpur Union Parishad Chairman Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the matter on Sunday.On November 28, Kamal Hossain set fire on his house after locking the door from outside, which left his two children Ayesha and Abdur Rahman dead and wife Sumaiya seriously injured.Later on, Sumaiya died at the DMCH Burn Unit on Saturday while undergoing treatment.However, police detained Kamal Hossain and he is currently in jail.