Man dies as tree falls at Lalmohan

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Dec 4: A man died as a tree fell on him while he was cutting it in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday.The incident took place in Satani area under Farazganj Union of the upazila at noon.The deceased was identified as Md Shahjahan Majhi, 40, son of late Abdus Sobhan, a resident of the area.It was known that Shahjahan was cutting a betel nut tree in an orchard in the area at noon. At one stage, the tree fell on him accidentally, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a village doctor, where he was declared dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as per their request.Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station SM Mahbub Ul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.