Tuesday, 5 December, 2023, 6:54 AM
Home Countryside

Madrasa boy found dead in septic tank

Published : Tuesday, 5 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Dec 4: Police recovered the body of a madrasa student from a septic tank in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Atikur Rahman Atik, 12, son of Sarwar Hossain Sarder, a resident of Madhya Jirail Village under Durgapasha Union in Bakerganj Upazila of Barishal. He was a student of Pakdal Fazlur Rahman Darul Ulum Madrasa in Kachhipara Union under Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali.

It was known that Atik had been missing from madrasa dormitory since Saturday dawn. Later on, Ismail, 18, another student of the madrasa, confessed of killing Atik and dumped his body into the septic tank of Pakdal Munshibari Jame Mosque to the teachers.

Following this, police recovered the body of Atik from the scene at around 6:15 pm.
 
The law enforcers, however, also arrested the accused Ismail.

Officer-in-Charge of Bauphal Police Station Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on to find out the reason behind the murder.




